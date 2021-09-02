Ethiopia: Let's Contain Covid-19 Together

Since recent time the number of people infected with the COVID-19 virus in Ethiopia is increasing from time to time alarmingly.

Even if the case had shown significant decline over the past six weeks, currently, the rate is escalating and people who were admitted to intensive care units has increased.

For instance, seven weeks ago while 180 patients were admitted to ICUs, at present 602 individuals are in ICUs. In similar manner, patients who are assisted by mechanical ventilator have risen and those they lost their lives in this same case reached to 88 which was only 11 over the past 6 weeks.

Following the ever increasing number of COVID-19 cases, Ethiopian Public Health Institute has recently urged the public to apply COVID-19 precautions measures accordingly and limit gatherings during public holidays, religious festivals.

In a press release, the Institute issued recently with the aim to contain and prevent the current prevalence rate of the pandemic, the third wave of the pandemic is being observed all over the world and it is also detected in Ethiopia. As a means to prevent the transmission of the new variant, works are being carried out to contain the spread of the virus and prevent its prevention.

As to the report, six weeks ago the number of victims was merely 1.6 percent. However, for this week the number has increased into 16.5 percent. After seven weeks, the number of critical patients has increased. Seven weeks ago, it was only 180 individuals who were getting special care due to the seriousness of the problem.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Six weeks ago, the number of victims who have lost their lives because of COVID-19 was only 487. However now, this number has risen to 10,058.

Seven weeks ago, 85 percent of the victims who died due to COVID-19 pandemic were at the age of above 45. However now, the age group that has become victims of the virus has become between 15-24 years old.

For this reason, scarcity of artificial breathing instruments and other inputs are being observed.

In this regard, it is mandatory to take serious prevention measures to contain the spread of the pandemic, it states.

As part of these measures, restricting social gatherings during public holidays and religious festivals, such as Ethiopian New Year, is critical.

What is more, all institutions should warn their customers to fully apply the required preventive mechanisms. Using facemasks and sanitizers properly and consistently, limiting personal contacts and visit health centers whenever symptoms of COVID-19 are observed are also the other precautious measures underscored on the statement. Concurrent to this, taking COVID-19 vaccination is important, according to the statement.

Equally important, taking all the necessary care on items we use during the holiday and avoid contamination as well as refrain from eating raw meat and others that might be a threat to health is prudent.

Every individual and institution must respect COVID-19 protocol and should adhere to the set regulation and rules, it remarked.