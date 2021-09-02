Nigeria: Customs, NDLEA, DSS Uncover Prohibited Hard Drugs At Apapa Port

2 September 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Department of State Service (DSS) have uncovered and seized hard drug named Captagon Pills.

Area Controller of Apapa Command, Comptroller Malanta Yusuf, said this in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Abubakar Usman, in Lagos yesterday.

Yusuf said the drug was concealed inside an imported machine at Apapa Port, Lagos.

He noted that the discovery, which was made in a joint operation by the three services lasted for about a week, following intelligence and painstaking dismantling of the machine involved, deployed service personnel and sniffer dogs

"The seizure is a fallout of renewed synergy and cooperation aimed at curbing any form of port related lawlessness," he said.

Yusuf noted that he and Mr. Samuel Bashir Gadzama, Commander of NDLEA, Apapa and the Officer in charge of the DSS at the port were in the forefront of the weeklong operation.

"Further dismantling of cylinders in machine is ongoing. The operation which involved heads of the three services will be sustained in the fight against all forms of smuggling and infractions. "One suspect in connection with the seizure was arrested while further examination and counting are ongoing before more details will be released," he said.

According to him, the long-term use of the drug led to serious side effects, the most common of which are extreme depression, lethargy, insomnia, occasional palpitation of the heart, blood vessel toxicity and malnutrition.

He added that it had been identified as one of the most notorious stimulants being taken by insurgents in the ISIS battle and other Middle East unrest.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X