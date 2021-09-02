Nigeria: Ekiti Anti-Land Grabbing Law Checkmating Racketeers, Says Expert

The Chairman of the T. Pumpy Concept Limited (TPCL), Mr. Akintayo Adaralegbe, has described the Ekiti State Anti-land Grabbing Law 2019 as a catalyst that would promote estate developing business in the state.

Aderalegbe said the law has ensured proper protection of landed property of people and warded off illegal occupation and sale of lands by racketeers and grabbers under the facet of 'Omo Onile' (land owners).

The law prescribed four-year jail term for those who fraudulently occupied or sell lands belonging to others in Ekiti .

He said this yesterday in Ado Ekiti during a pre-launch press conference that would herald the official take off of the operations of the TPCL, a real estate developing firm, in Ekiti.

The real estate guru said that the existence of the law has ensured the ease of doing business in Ekiti, which has helped his firm to take off smoothly without encumbrances in estate business.

Adaralegbe disclosed that the TPCL, which began operations in 2016, has over 40 estates in Abuja, and added that he is in Ekiti to add value in the provision of infrastructures in the real estate sector.

He commended the Ekiti State Government, traditional rulers and residents for their partnership with the TPCL and noted that the law has criminalised land matters and reduced the incidences of land disputes.

"The anti-grabbing law, which stipulated imprisonment for fraudsters will protect developers in Ekiti State and we have felt this since we came into the state for business.

"We have seen the positive effects of the law, we like it and we implore other states to enact same, because it gives developers enabling environment to do their businesses.

"Time has come for governments to criminalise land matters. They should not make it more of civil matters. If you indulge in criminal activity on land like illegal sale, acquisition and other fraudulent actions, then such persons should be treated as criminals."

He said that the state government has approved the layouts of the lands belonging to his company while about 80 percent of its landed property has got approvals and Certificates of Occupancy (CofO).

Adaralegbe said the pre-launch press engagement was meant to alert Ekiti residents that the firm has began its full operations in the state from September 1, 2021.

"We are not going to default in our corporate social responsibility here in Ekiti in the areas of infrastructure and provision of amenities. We are not here only for the sale of our products, but to impact positively on our people.

"Even before we take off our operations, we have been offering scholarships to the less privileged students. I want to assure our people that this firm will invest more in human capital development and we will collaborate with Ekiti government in this regard.

"This business is not about profit alone, but it is more about the comfort of our people and how to make it easier for them to get houses of their own."