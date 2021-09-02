Nigeria: $418m Judgement Debt - Reps Minority Caucus Cautions Buhari, Demands Probe

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari against approval of the payment of $418 million Judgement debt.

In a statement signed by the House Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, on Thursday, the caucus stated that payment of the suspicious debt has generated widespread objection by stakeholders, including governors, chairmen of local governments and anti-graft agencies.

The lawmakers noted that the consent judgement being relied upon for the payment is "cloudy, opaque and raises apprehensions of huge swindle on the nation's treasury".

They stated that the issue requires immediate investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The caucus, therefore, called on Buhari to, in the national interest, halt the payment processes until after investigations.

"The caucus insists that the objection raised by the Association of Local Governments in Nigeria (ALGON) and the Nigeria Governor's Forum, (NGF), in calling for forensic audit into the claims by the creditors, must be taken into consideration," the statement read.