Rwanda: Afrobasket 2021 - Quarterfinals Tipoff Today

1 September 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Afrobasket 2021 quarter-final action tips-off today with Senegal taking on Angola at 3pm at the Kigali Arena.

Senegal advanced to the quarter-finals as the leaders of Group D that also comprised Cameroon, Uganda and South Sudan.

The team was unbeaten in all the 3 group games it played.

For Angola, they finished third in Group A, and had to go for a playoff match to determine whether they advance to the quarterfinals or not.

They won the playoff match 70-62 against Egypt, and thus booked their ticket to the next stage.

The 8 teams which have progressed to the quarterfinals are: Senegal, Angola, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Tunisia, South Sudan, Cape Verde, and Uganda.

In another quarterfinal match today, Ivory Coast will face off with Guinea at 6pm.

More action will follow in the next days as defending champions Tunisia will play against South Sudan on Thursday, while Cape Verde will tussle it out with Uganda.

In their first-ever Afrobasket appearance, South Sudan advanced to the quarterfinals.

The semifinals are slated for Saturday, while the third-place game and finals will be played on Sunday.

Quarter-finals

Today Senegal Vs Angola 3pm Ivory Coast Vs Guinea 6pm

