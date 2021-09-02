Rwanda: New Wellness Centre to Help Tackle Mental Health in Rwanda

A state-of-the-art facility which is expected to play a significant role in tackling mental health challenges is being built in Kinyinya Sector in Gasabo District with construction works expected to be complete early next year.

According to officials, the facility, whose construction is funded by government, will boost the country's capacity to diagnose and treat early symptoms of mental health-related diseases.

Dr Yvonne Kayiteshonga, who oversees the Mental Health Division at Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), explained to The New Times that the prevalence of mental health is high in Rwanda due to the country's tragic history making such centres of great need.

The new facility, Kayiteshonga said, will be unique because it will focus on the wellness of an individual.

It will offer outpatient services and it is specifically designed to create a calming environment with spaces to support the treatment of stress and depression, according to officials.

"Having such a facility in Kigali is a response to a number of many mental health cases which don't necessarily need heavy medications. Sometimes patients don't need a lot, but a place to meditate, meet people, talk to counsellors and relax," Kayiteshonga said.

"We are also going to have beautiful gardens which are the best relaxing places for people with mental disorders," she added.

One of the conditions the centre will give priority to is the treatment of depression.

Kayiteshonga further explained how the centre will help reduce the suicide and depression cases which have increased over the last few years.

"90 per cent of people who commit suicide have mental issues. If we treat them early, it could prevent and reduce chances of committing suicide in Rwanda," she said.

According to the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), between June 2019 and July 2021, at least 579 Rwandans committed suicide - that is an average of more than 5 people every week in the last two years only.

With the new centre treating all stages of depression, medical experts are happy help is on the way.

Yvonne Uwamahoro, an expert in mental health welcomed the development saying the new mental health facility will play a big role by elevating the level of the highly demanded mental health services.

"With the space being welcoming, friendly, inspiring, calm and soul healing, it will help reduce stigma and motivate people to seek professional help whenever in need," she said.

"Such creativity is needed in the mental health domain to make people comfortable when they come for help."

According to RBC, once complete, the facility will offer various services including hospitalisation and day care, with multiple specialists in treating the different mental disorders available.

When the Minister for Health Dr Daniel Ngamije first disclosed plans for the center in November last year, he pointed out the need for early detection and treatment of symptoms.

"People with signs such as sleeplessness and stress and all other early warnings can go to the centre and get medical assistance as early as possible," Ngamije said then.

Construction kicked off in early May 2021 and according to the site engineer, Pierre Hasingizweyezu, the target is to complete works by January 2021.

"The groundwork of all the four blocks is done. We are now heading to establish concrete construction of the first level of the buildings. If all goes well, early next year the construction work will be complete," Hasingizweyezu said.