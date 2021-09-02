Rwanda: 17 Countries Confirm Participation in African Volleyball Cup in Rwanda

The African Volleyball Association (CAVB) has announced that 17 countries, including Rwanda, will participate in the African Men's Africa Cup of Nations in Kigali between September 7 and 16, 2021.

The teams that will compete in the tournament are: Tunisia, Tanzania, Niger, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guinea, Kenya, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Sudan and Uganda.

Teams are expected to start arriving in the country this week for the tournament.

Rwanda's national team head coach Paulo De Tarso Milagres is expected to announce the final squad of 14 players to play in the Africa Cup of Nations by Thursday.

Both the women's and men's national teams started a training retreat on August 8. Currently, there are 17 players in camp. These are: Yvan Nsabimana Mahoro, Vincent Dusabimana, Wickliff Dusenge, Prince Kanamugire, John Mukunziza, Yves Mutabazi, Nelson Murangwa, Emile Karera, Dieu Est Là Ndahayo, Simon Rwigema, Flavien Ndamukunda, Sylvestre Ndayisaba, Cédico Samuel Ngaboyintwari,Yakan Guma Lawrence and Akumuntu Kavalo Patrick.

Times Sport understands that some Brazilian and Cuban players can be added to the Rwandan team that will play in the tournament.