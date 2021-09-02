Namibia: Undertaker Accused of Treating Body Without Dignity

THE owner of Grance Funerals And Tombstones CC in Windhoek has come under fire for allegedly treating a dead body with no dignity. The Windhoek-based business is owned by Jolandi Makambe.

One of her clients, Endeline Ouseb (41), says she was heartbroken after discovering the body of her daughter, Maxine Ouseb, was covered with artificial grass and a blanket while being transported to Tsumeb.

Maxine died in a car crash on 23 April, some 20 km outside Swakopmund.

Ouseb and the father of her chilld then requested the services of Grance Funerals and Tombstones to transport her daughter's body.

Ouseb says at the time she had not bought her daughter a coffin yet and left it to the undertakers to transport her daughter's remains in a dignified manner.

"The most painful thing was that they did not have any concealers. We had to buy extra bags from the hospital," she says.

According to Ouseb, her daughter's body was eventually put in a cover and loaded into the undertaker's van, with artificial grass and a blanket added on top.

"At the time, I was very emotional and did not take it up. She [Makambe] told my brother there was a misunderstanding," she says.

Ouseb says the way her daughter's remains were transported was inhumane.

Ouseb's daughter's remains arrived at Tsumeb for her memorial service on 7 May.

The grieving mother says the memorial service was supposed to start at 18h00, yet her daughter's body only arrived at around 21h45.

"We viewed the body only to find out that the coffin did not have a hinge," Ouseb says.

She then demanded a 75% reimbursement from the company, she says.

Ouseb says she wrote Makambe a letter and phoned her.

The undertaker did not respond until two weeks later, she says.

"She said she delivered the service, but my child's coffin was already too big for her. She started giving me an attitude . . . I do not want an apology," Ouseb says.

NO REFUND

Makambe says she informed Ouseb in advance that they did not have body bags for her daughter.

"All the bodies are put in body bags, but they wanted theirs in a casket," Makambe says.

She says the company's cars all have artificial grass inside to make the interior more presentable, and that the body was inside a cover on top of the grass.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Company Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I am not going to give her a refund on something I did not even make a profit from . . . If she is speaking to her lawyers, I will also speak to my lawyers," Makambe says.

MORE UNHAPPY CLIENTS

Paulina Amukwaya, who lost her husband to Covid-19, says she was also disappointed with Makambe's service.

"She was the undertaker at my husband's funeral and did a good job. Then I told her I'll need her for my husband's tombstone," Amukwaya says.

She says she did not receive the one she asked for.

Additionally, Amukwaya says she received the tombstone late.

Makambe says she informed Amukwaya she could not deliver on time.

"What customers do not understand is that during the pandemic, we do not have stock, so we have been trying to accommodate our customers here and there. So I put up the tombstone, but she said she is not happy. We delayed, but I apologised to her," Makambe says.

Makambe was also criticised when yet another client on social media claimed she was defrauded of N$34 000 by the undertaker.

Sophie Nelulu (24) says Makambe only returned her calls after a social media post.

"She only came back to me because I exposed her on social media," Nelulu says.