Namibia: The Rise of Rousa

THE entertainment industry has witnessed the rise of brand ambassador MC, event management expert and entrepreneur, Rousa Tushnerde Ndinelao Shikoha (28). Born at Eenhana in the Ohangwena region, Shikoha was six years old when she moved to Windhoek with her mother in search of greener pastures.

Today, Shikoha is a single mother raising a 3-year-old boy.

"I love spending time with my son," she says. "It brings me so much joy. I am an extrovert and I like to give back to my people. I am very bubbly, loving, energetic, ambitious and dynamic. I have developed a mature and responsible approach to any task that I undertake."

Shikoha is interested in environmental conservation, art, hiking, social media, travelling and doing charity work.

"In any situation I'm presented with I always strive to achieve the highest standard possible."

Shikoha enjoys spending her free time at the village, and is inspired by those around her. She believes it is good to learn from the experiences of others.

In 2006, Shikoha sadly lost her mother to cancer. She refers to this as the most painful and tragic time of her childhood.

"I did not understand why it had to happen. During all the pain I was fortunate because in my family we are all raised as one. With my mother no more, I don't have any aunts and uncles, all of them are a mom and dad to me. You can imagine the trauma of losing my mother. It was not easy but my family stood by me and pushed me to focus on my studies," she says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Entertainment Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As a brand ambassador, Shikoha says there is a market for brand influencers across the country and she's pleased about the recent growth and development of the industry.

"Being a brand ambassador is great. Not only do I get to enjoy the benefits but I also get the chance to generate engagement from the people around me on my social media platforms for the different brands I am associated with."

Shikoha believes this is a good way to build an authentic community that can help companies to spotlight and promote their brands.

"Lately a lot of SMEs are using social media influencers to reach their customers because it's more effective than traditional forms of marketing," she says

Shikoha's passion for entrepreneurship has been with her since she was a little girl.

"I always had an entrepreneurial spirit. When I was in Grade 9, I organised the Miss Grootfontein pageant. I loved experiencing new opportunities so I signed up with almost all the societies and sport activities at school and in my community."

She says much more needs to be done to foster entrepreneurial growth.

"Entrepreneurship is not embraced in black Namibian homes. Getting where I am today was not easy. We don't have many business investors and most corporate companies still source services from companies outside Namibia. Also being a woman in business is challenging but I have set my mind to blocking out negativity and never letting proposal rejections get in the way of achieving my goals."