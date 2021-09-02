Namibia: Nhe Managers Must Be Reinstated - Jooste

THE minister of public enterprises, Leon Jooste, has instructed that a group of suspended National Housing Enterprise (NHE) managers should be reinstated immediately.

This was revealed in a letter Jooste sent to the minster of urban and rural development, Erastus Uutoni, dated 30 August 2021.

Four managers were suspended in April, pending investigations. They are Ntelamo Ntelamo (company secretary), Eric Libongani (corporate communications and marketing), Chris Baisako (information technology and business systems), and Beverly Vugs (finance). They are among seven managers who recently requested that the minister of urban and rural development investigate the state of governance at the NHE.

Jooste, in the letter seen by The Namibian, said the reinstatement is as a result of the findings of the report from the task team on the resolution of conflict between NHE leadership and the suspended managers.

"To avoid any further undue consequences, the first step should be for the CEO to be directed to reinstate the managers with immediate effect as per recommendation 5.2," he wrote to Uutoni.

Jooste also said the suspension and delays in the resolution process between the two parties had negatively affected the NHE.

"You will agree with me that the delays in finalising this process have negatively impacted the operations of NHE and that all efforts must be made to communicate and implement the recommendations as soon as practical," he said.

The minister also threw his weight behind the recommendations of the report.

"Having read the report and duly considered the recommendations, I find no reason to question the contents and hereby give my full support to the recommendations as contained in the report," he added.

Jooste told The Namibian: "I can't deny its authenticity but I did not authorise for it to be shared."

The seven managers asked Uutoni and Jooste not to renew the company's chief executive officer's (CEO) employment contract.

According to the managers, CEO Gisbertus Mukulu lacks the necessary strategic and operational experience to run the institution.

They accused Mukulu of frustrating the NHE's operations due to him being "highly indecisive and routinely procrastinating".

"The CEO lacks the necessary leadership skills to articulate and promote a modern and robust vision for the NHE. In this regard, a capacity assessment was conducted and paid for by the NHE, which confirms the lack of leadership and strategic capacity in the NHE," the petition read.

The managers further alleged that Mukulu failed to take charge of the NHE's affairs.

They claim because of Mukulu's lack of vision, the housing enterprise has failed to achieve two critical objectives of its strategic plan - growing its loan book, and building 1 250 houses annually.

In the letter, titled "Serious Governance Concerns at the NHE", the managers highlighted the failures of the institution to achieve its mandate over the past four years.