Namibia: Staff Shortage Hampers Kavango West Vaccinations

KAVANGO West regional health director Fransiska Hamutenya on Tuesday said the region is faced with numerous challenges, such as a lack of staff to carry out its Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

The director said this at a stakeholders' engagement meeting with the minister of information and communication technology, Peya Mushelenga, and the regional leadership on the importance of increasing the uptake of Covid-19 vaccinations at Nkurenkuru.

Hamutenya said the region does not have enough nurses, doctors or transport, challenging the ministry's outreach programme.

She said as a directorate, they are expected to report their daily activities, such as statistics of positive cases as well as their vaccination efforts, but due to a lack of network coverage in other areas of the region this is also a challenge.

"Currently, not all health facilities have internet connectivity. We have poor network connectivity in some areas, making communication very difficult," Hamutenya said.

She said when they started with the vaccination roll-out in April, the turnout was promising, but now they are experiencing a low turn-out at some vaccination points.

She urged those who attended the meeting to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Despite the region's challenges, Hamutenya said the it has managed to vaccinate a total of 5 024 people with a first vaccine dose, and 2 782 people with a second dose.