Namibia: Low Wabbi Shines On 'Montima'

OSHAKATI-BASED crooner Low Wabbi's 'Montima' will catch you off guard.

The northern native's latest release is a smooth 2 minute 41 second R&B song about love, lust and everything in between.

On it he effortlessly shows off his knack for singing and songwriting, over melodies that are both pleasant to hear and quite catchy.

It's definitely the type of song that would do well on radio, as it has that classic rhythm and blues feel to it with a local touch, giving it a sense of nostalgia that begs you to play it again and again.

Though he is new to the game and still has a long road ahead of him, you can already pick up his level of skill. He's got a really good ear and is able to create a mood that is unmistakably sensual.

R&B in the country has been represented well in the past, and 'Montima' fits right into the genre.

The track will be the lead single off his upcoming project 'Winter Lockdown', which he plans to release in the coming weeks.

"This project was inspired by winter specifically because it's a season when most people are longing to be with their loved ones or their companions," he says.

He hopes the song will be inspirational to those still trying to hustle.

The artist is 24 years old, and has been involved in music for a long time. Previously released tracks include 'Telela' and 'Tonight' from his debut EP 'Humble Beginnings' which showcases the range in his voice and level of creativity.

"I've always had a thing for music. I started recording professionally in high school," says the singer who has worked with Cool Under Pressure, Exit, Samuele and producers DJ KBoz and DJ Potpher, among others.

He regularly fuses English and Oshiwambo in his music, and being from Okanjegedi, he says it gives his music that something extra that monolingual music doesn't always have.

On 'Montima', he belts out the hook ever so elegantly in vernac. It is really a high quality song that is arranged very well.

"'Montima' is a story about a guy that's longing to have a particular girl in his arms. The lyrics loosely translate to 'in my heart you won't end'," he says, adding that it was a representation of what had been on his mind at the time of writing," says Low Wabbi, stressing that the song wasn't written for anyone in particular.

Find his music on YouTube and SoundCloud, and purchase the track on local music marketplace ViralCom. The store's founder AB Amushila speaks very highly of the vocalist, describing him as someone to look out for.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Music Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"His musical career is at the infant/introductory stage, he is talented and has got something unique to offer. With consistency, Low Wabbi will be part of the next generation of greats," says Amushila who has years of experience in local music circles.

In future, the 'Montima' hit maker says he hopes to change the current narrative around local music.

"I want to be able to inspire so many people in a positive way and make sure Namibian music is able to reach the greatest heights worldwide."

Low Wabbi says the upcoming album will feature a diverse mix of sounds that will definitely be hard to forget.

* Anne Hambuda is a poet, writer and social commentator from Windhoek, Namibia. Follow her online for more.