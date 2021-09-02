Namibia: We Will Not Be Taken Advantage of - Klazen

MINISTER of fisheries and marine resources Derek Klaazen yesterday said he will not allow those who want to change policies governing the operation of the fishing industry to take advantage of his office.

Klazen said this during the opening of a three-day ministerial strategic retreat at Swakopmund.

During the three-day retreat, the ministry's heads of department will review policies and processes and other regulatory frameworks to ensure they are relevant and effective.

The minister, who has barely been in office for 100 days, says some horse mackerel industry players have been requesting his office to allow them to catch in the 200 metre isobar depth.

"This request comes to my table on almost a daily basis," Klazen said.

The horse mackerel wet-landed industry attempted the same with the previous fisheries minister, Albert Kawana, he said.

Reasons provided for this request is that the fish is not in the deeper sea, but inside the 200 metre isobar depth area in winter.

The depth limit of 200 metre is a conservation measure put in place to recover fish stock and to create a safe environment for juvenile fish.

"My position on this and other matters at the moment is neither here nor there. It is imperative to take a decision on these matters after taking an honest and insightful look at these and other issues balancing the interests of the industry," Klazen said.

He said such a decision should not be taken at the expense of sustainability or against the natural order currently in place within the industry.

While reflecting on his 100 days in office, the minister said there have been requests by horse mackerel quota holders to disband joint ventures.

The joint-venture concept was first introduced by former minister of fisheries Bernhard Esau in 2011 as a way of drawing more people into the fishing industry.

Klazen said many are not in it for the long run, but in most cases want to sell off their quota and walk away without creating jobs or making tangible investments.

He says joint ventures need to cooperate with companies which have already made investments and have the human capital to process quotas.

He says the issue has become problematic, and should feature high on the agenda of the three-day retreat.

In the past some joint ventures have threatened to take each other to court because of disagreements over how they should be run.

Virgilio de Sausa from Sinco Fishing, a joint venture set up in 2011, said partners with different business minds would find a joint venture challenging.

"In our case, we were just grouped together without being consulted. We were told to engage and get to know each other and register a company to secure the quota. None of us asked questions, we just followed the minister's directives," De Sausa said.

According to him, challenges arise when joint ventures are set up with people who do not have the same goals or long-term strategies.

De Sausa said the advantage to being part of a joint venture is that it is "a volume game and is profitable".

"It creates more accountability and makes it difficult for anyone to swindle others or wiggle money out of the company. This is a good thing, because you will always keep an eye on each other," he said.