Namibia: Governors Are Failing Harambee - Geingob

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob yesterday accused some regional governors of conducting themselves as tribal leaders.

He said some governors are sowing the seeds of division and exclusion among the inhabitants of their regions, a trend which contradicts the objectives of his Harambee Prosperity Plan, which aims to encourage Namibians to "pull in the same direction".

The president was especially unimpressed with some governors using venacular language when they were delivering their annual regional addresses.

The president summoned all 14 regional governors to State House to discuss progress made in the regions and prospects going forward.

He said the use of vernacular language instead of English for regional addresses is exclusionary.

"Deliberately! As a leader ... you cannot first use your vernacular and then have other people translate. How will it look? It creates problems," Geingob said.

During regional addresses, governors take account of the progress made in terms of the implementation of the government's development projects and programmes.

Geingob said he has, however, observed that some governors used these platforms to criticise the government.

"You act like petitioners. On the day of the regional address [you say] 'we from this region feel left out'. Why did you accept the appointment? You think this is your tribe. You think you are the big ombara [traditional chief]," the president said.

He said some governors' conduct was putting his office to shame, since governors are regarded as the president's representatives in the regions.

He said his office does not stand for exclusion, but embraces his inclusive Harambee policy, which means "all pull together".

Geingob urged the governors to ensure that they don't sow seeds of division in their regions.

He said governors must not encourage the practice of excluding people from other regions from employment opportunities.

"Someone will say we are divided, and lately we have been divided . . . There was a time we were making good progress, but now the young people are more tribal. Not the old people. It is the young people, and I do not know why," he said.

He said governors have nothing to prove to their ethnic group.

The president also warned governors against infighting at regional councils, saying it hinders progress and leaves residents "in limbo".

'GIVE US MORE MONEY'

Some governors at the meeting pleaded for more funds to be allocated to their offices.

Khomas regional governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua, who spoke on behalf of her fellow governors, said their operational budgets are insufficient.

"The issue I would want to address is vehicles and the issue of staff establishment. We are operating with a skeleton [staff]," she said.

She said most governor offices do not have deputy directors, administrators and accountants.

She also said the regions are struggling with housing, water and road infrastructure.

"At our offices, we have the governor, the personal assistant, an administrator, a cleaner and the driver. Sometimes we are even told we pride ourselves in being governors, but if a hungry person comes to our office, we cannot even offer them anything," she said.

McLeod-Katjirua asked Geingob to double governors' operational budget to provide for food and beverages.

Geingob, however, asked if that would reflect an increase in their entertainment budget.

"It is for us to buy water and drinks. When we have visitors, we cannot even offer them coffee. The current money we are getting for things like stationery is a bit questionable," she said.

- Additional reporting by Sakeus Iikela