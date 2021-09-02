Namibia: Ra Apologises for Rukwangali At Divundu

THE Roads Authority (RA) has admitted that it made a mistake by introducing written learner's licence tests in Rukwangali as a local language at Divundu village council's Natis centre.

This is after the Hambukushu people protested against the introduction of a language that is not spoken in the area.

RA recently introduced learner's licence tests to be written in several local languages at all Namibia Traffic Information System (Natis) centres countrywide.

RA chief executive officer Conrad Lutombi told The Namibian in an interview on Tuesday that it was an oversight from their side because Divundu is a satellite testing centre.

"We took the most spoken language. Like in Zambezi the most spoken language is siLozi. In Kavango, the assumption was it would be Rukwangali. But I agree that Thimbukushu and Rukwangali are different," said Lutombi.

He assured them that they will work towards developing material in Thimbukushu.

"It's not something that will come tomorrow because we will need someone to do the translations," he said.

Lutombi requested that names of linguists who are able to translate the material into Thimbukushu be forwarded to his office.