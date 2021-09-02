Namibia: Transnamib Staff Accused of Favouring Family and Friends for Jobs

KEETMANSHOOP Rural councillor Gerrit Witbooi says the recruitment process for fixed contract workers currently underway at the town's TransNamib offices is a scam.

Witbooi claims staff members at the railway parastatal's civil engineering department have earmarked opportunities for friends and family.

This follows photos of the curricula vitae (CVs) of potential candidates in a dustbin circulating on social media.

"I spoke to Mrs Uth at the civil engineering department, and informed her in no uncertain terms that corrupt practices and the marginalisation of young Namibians will not be tolerated. We as leaders want to see fairness and transparency in recruitment processes, and that all those who qualify for jobs be given an equal opportunity to vie for those jobs," Witbooi says.

TransNamib is currently recruiting fixed-term contract general workers for the 'Wash-away' project within Keetmanshoop's engineering department.

The project aims to rehabilitate some sections of railway lines in the south of the country which were damaged by heavy rains.

The duration of the contracts vary between three and six months.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonimity for fear of victimisation, says his two sons, who have completed Grade 10 and Grade 12 respectively, have applied for positions, but have received no feedback.

The father says he went to TransNamib's offices and claims only the familty members and friends of TransNamib staff, some who have only completed Grade 8, are currently employed in these positions.

"First we were told this process would be handled in Windhoek, but then it happened here locally, and this is where the chaos came from," he says.

Paul Thomas, another resident, says it is unfortunate that the efforts of young people are not respected.

"These young people, some from as far as Karasburg, have made an effort to compile their documentation, paid a person to type it for them, and came by public transport, or sent it with a person to hand them in. It is just disrespectful," Thomas says.

Abigail Raubenheimer, TransNamib spokesperson, dismisses the allegations.

She says TransNamib usually recruits fixed-term contract workers by approaching regional councils for CVs, and then identifies candidates who meet the requirements for positions.

TransNamib is committed to ethical recruitment processes, she says.

"We have put a number of procedures in place to curb any unethical recruitment behaviour, and we encourage members of the public to contact us directly to investigate any allegations of impropriety. They can contact us by sending an email to [email protected]," Raubenheimer says.

According to her, the CVs in the images circulating on social media are in no way connected to a particular recruitment process at TransNamib.

The CVs reportedly belonged to a former TransNamib employee in his personal capacity.

Raubenheimer says there is no need to restart the recruitment process, and work will commence as soon as contracts are finalised.

Meanwhile, Bennie Diergaardt, the acting chief regional officer of the //Kharas Regional Council, says the council did not submit CVs to TransNamib to source candidates.

Keetmanshoop Urban councillor Joseph Isaacks and deputy mayor of Keetmanshoop Chelsita Cooper confirm this.

Witbooi, however, maintains that shambolic administration at government parastatals will not be tolerated and says the community will demonstrate against this matter next week.