Namibia: Ongwediva Woman Thrives From Backyard Garden

GRETTA Shidolo (36) of Ongwediva does not have much of idle yard space, because most of it is covered with vegetables and herbs.

Shidolo, a visual arts graduate from the College of the Arts left her job of six years as an office administrator to ensure her family, friends and neighbours get locally grown vegetables at an affordable price.

Named the "DynaFarm" the garden has spinach, egg plants, rape, lettuce, tomatoes, strawberries, parsley, rosemary, shieves, thyme, oregano and mint.

The DynaFarm has grown so much that one would think this avid gardener grew up with green fingers yet gardening is a new pastime introduced to her by a friend.

It all started in 2019 after the energetic Shidolo left her job at a doctor's practice at Ongwediva.

"I was not satisfied with my job any more. I never imagined that I would venture into gardening. When I left my job I had set out to look for another one, but the jobs were not coming by so I had a lot of time at home with nothing to do.

"I visited a friend who had a garden full of spinach and onions at Opuwo and I was inspired. I returned home and decided I would use my free time to do some backyard gardening," said Shidolo.

"It was not easy at first, but I had to do research on the internet about the various herbs and vegetables I wanted to grow and I eventually got into the feel of it. I collected soil and compost ideal for the various herbs and vegetables, including all the other materials needed and I started doing this on a full time basis, putting all my effort into gardening," she said.

Shidolo said at first she sold her produce to friends and relatives and this gave her the encouragement she needed going forward.

"Family and friends came to support me, they bought vegetables a and my neighbours and surrounding community got on board. The only issue I had was marketing the herbs because most people don't really know much about them and their benefits.

"So I did more research, online marketing via Whatsapp, and social media platforms with information on the various herbs and their benefits and the food that would be suited for such herbs, and slowly people started buying them," she added.

Although the proceeds from gardening enable her to pay her bills, Shidolo says she hopes to get a larger space and go big into horticulture.

"I am happy the government supports local producers and we no longer have to import certain products. This way we can all be encouraged because then there will be a market for local products. I am so much into the promotion of backyard gardening and I encourage more people to get into it," she said.

DynaFarm is a good initiative and easy access to fresh produces. If I want carrots, spinach or even parsley, I don't have to drive all the way to the supermarket, I just hop across the street and get it," said Shidodo's neighbour Shophia Imene.

"We learn from Shidolo how to start our own gardens and grow veggies. It seemed hard but she's an expert, she has time, passion and love for her garden and she also loves sharing tips on how we can also start our own gardens," said another Ongwediva resident, Klaudia Silvanus.