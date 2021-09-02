South Africa: 'Never Say Never' - Born Racer Ernst Van Dyk Is Not Ready to Bid Farewell Just Yet

analysis

Tokyo — Veteran Paralympian Ernst van Dyk was unable to defend the gold medal he won in Rio five years ago, during the men's H5 road cycling race in Tokyo on Wednesday. But he's not finished yet.

If, and that's still a big if, this was 48-year-old Van Dyk's final race of his Paralympic career, perhaps it is fitting that it was at the famous Fuji Speedway, given the South African is a big Formula 1 fan.

The circuit itself was rather controversial before the Japan F1 Grand Prix was switched to Suzuka after 2009, but it had its fair share of great drivers making their way down the longest straight in the sport, before negotiating also some of the tightest corners in motor racing.

However, gloomy weather and low clouds meant we never did get a chance to see the famous Mount Fuji, the stunning backdrop to the track, which might have made the 79.2km course for the H5 racers in the cycling road race a bit mentally tougher than it was.

But the great venue had a great Paralympian in its midst.

For those who have not quite understood how big a name Van Dyk is in the world of...