South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Welcomes Arrest in Drug Bust in Tafelsig, Hanover Park

press release

On Tuesday, 31 August 2021, LEAP Officers arrested a suspect in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, for possession of drugs, in a joint operation with the SAPS.

At around 22:00, while on patrol in the area with SAPS, LEAP Officers stopped at a house which is known as one of many houses in the area used to sell drugs. LEAP Officers requested permission from the owner to enter and search the house, which was granted to them. During the investigation, officers searched a chest of drawers in which they found a glass bowl containing a plastic bag with smaller plastic bags inside.

LEAP Officers on the scene then called the owner and showed her the contents, which turned out to be 23 packets of tik, 33 half Mandrax tablets and 17 Heroine straws.

The 34-year old woman was then arrested for possession and dealing in drugs and taken to Mitchells Plain Police Station.

In an unrelated incident, LEAP Officers on patrol in Hanover Park at around 01:30 this morning came across a man walking in the street. When the man saw the officers' vehicle, he started running. After the LEAP Officers caught him and asked him why he started running, he said it was because he was outside after curfew. Upon searching the man, a loaded 9mm Parabellum loaded with 13 rounds of sharp ammunition was found. The suspect was arrested for being in possession of a prohibited firearm and transported to Philippi Police Station.

Minister Fritz said, "we welcome the news of these arrests. It is testament, once again, to our LEAP Officers who are doing excellent work and making an impact in our communities. The work with SAPS and Metro Police is really producing results. I want to ensure citizens that these kinds of arrests are happening all the time, and they are a sign that we are making steady progress in our Safety Plan."

Minister Fritz concluded, "I want to thank and encourage the LEAP Officers who were involved in these operations. As is often the case, your work is difficult and dangerous, but you perform your duties with courage and professionalism, and in the process, you make our communities safer. The Department of Community Safety stands behind you. We will continue to work together to make our communities safer for all our citizens."