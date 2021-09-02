South Africa: Minister Ayanda Dlodlo Launches Government Integrated Public Service Month, 3 Sep

press release

The Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo will on Friday, 3 September 2021, will launch the Integrated Public Service Month (IPSM) in a virtually event, to kick- start a series of activities earmarked to celebrate the annual public service month program and to recognize the work done by public servants across all three spheres of government.

The September month is earmarked by government to celebrate the IPSM, the National Heritage Month, the Tourism Month, and also commemorate the fallen heroes which is part of the activities for the Police Safety.

The month long program takes place from 30 August to 01 October 2021 across all three spheres of government under the theme: "The Year of Charlotte Maxeke - a resilient public service responsive to the coronavirus pandemic".

The theme seeks to celebrate the life of the late struggle stalwart, Charlotte Maxeke by emulating the ethos and values that she espoused as a public servant as reflected in the Public Service Charter and reinforces government's commitment to instill a sense of pride of being a public servant, and calls on public servants to be ethical, committed and live the principles of Batho Pele.

The launch will set- off a series of activities by various government departments that will be rolled out across the country in all the three spheres of government for the month.

The COVID-19 crisis has also exposed the need for government to do things differently and start bringing in innovations towards a modernised and digitally provided government services; an opportunity to review the service delivery policies and adapt them for improved service delivery post COVID-19 as well as creating new possibilities to improve people's lives.

The PSM is a service delivery improvement mechanism and an integral part of the Batho Pele Revitalization strategy that serves as a month set aside to honour men and women who serve the nation throughout the three (3) spheres of government, as well as a mechanism to assess the quality of service delivery with a view to address the aspects thereof that are found to be sub-standard and/or evident that the Batho Pele strategy is being compromised.