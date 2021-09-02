South Africa: Cele to Visit Umlazi Murder Scenes

2 September 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Police Minister Bheki Cele will today be briefed by the KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Service (SAPS) management on the recent gruesome double mass murders in Umlazi.

In a statement, the Police Ministry said Cele had learnt with shock of the double mass murders that claimed the lives of 11 people between Sunday and Tuesday.

On Sunday, six people were shot and killed at U Section in Umlazi.

"Two days later, three gunmen opened fire inside a house in W Section killing five people who were shot in the head," Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said in a statement.

Three others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital on Tuesday.

She said investigations continue and police are yet to make arrests.

The Minister will receive a full briefing on both the incidents by the SAPS provincial management team, before making his way to the crime scenes, she said.

Among the murdered were women and a minor.

