South Africa: Two Years of Maverick Citizen - Journalism With Purpose

Today Maverick Citizen marks its second year of 'journalism with a purpose' and what a blazing two years it's been!

Our VISION: To facilitate and write about solutions that offer the promise of creating a better and more just life for people - those who live in South Africa and those who are impacted by what our country does or doesn't do. Maverick Citizen focuses on social justice, promoting the creation of a society of equals - doing so with empathy, compassion and kindness. We report on and highlight the importance of an active citizenry and are viewed as a trusted source of news and opinions on, among others, education, health, human rights and social issues. We are first and foremost journalists who use our tools of the trade to highlight different perspectives, educate, dispel apathy while offering high-quality, agenda-setting news linked to the constitutional ideals of non-racialism, non-sexism, dignity and equality.

Our MISSION: To shine a spotlight on the marginalised, uncover new voices, stimulate fresh thinking and debate and be a space for excellent social justice journalism. A journalism service that reveals and defends the truth and holds those in power accountable. We strive to meet the promise of...