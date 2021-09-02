South Africa: Gauteng Launches Drivers' License Renewal Campaign

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has launched the 'Request A Slot" campaign aimed at addressing the renewal of drivers' licences backlog.

The campaign started on Wednesday and will continue until 31 March 2022.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Jacob Mamabolo presented the initiative before the Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Roads and Transport. The committee is optimistic that the initiative will be of great assistance to motorists in renewing their driver's licenses.

At a special committee meeting held on Wednesday, the department shared detailed plans to deal with the backlog following the announcement by the Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula on the extension of drivers' license renewals to 31 March 2022.

The committee is pleased with what seems to be efficient and innovative plans that will address the demand for renewals.

These include, amongst others, renewal facilities at selected Gautrain stations and more Driver License and Traffic Centres (DTLC) with extended operating days and hours from 7 am to 9 pm at some, with the introduction of biometric systems to accelerate efficiency in service delivery.

"This is an exciting programme which the Portfolio Committee on Roads and Transport supports. The committee will, of course, exercise its oversight role on the implementation of the different initiatives.

"The department is expected to provide regular reports and updates on this programme. This matter will be a standing item on the agenda in all our portfolio committee meetings," said Chairperson Gregory Schneemann.

The committee has encouraged Gauteng citizens to use the avenues that have been made available by the department to renew their licenses and not wait for the 11th hour.

For license renewal, motorists are advised to request a slot online on: https://online.natis.gov.za and on Android-based APP: RenewOnline_GP (to be launched soon on Google Play Store).

Motorists can also renew their driver's licenses by sending an email on at: requestaslot@gauteng.gov.za or requestaslot@rtmc.co.za