South Africa: SA Exceeds 6 Million Mark for Fully Vaccinated Adults

South Africa has surpassed over six million adults who are fully vaccinated, 149 362 of which were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

As of 1 September 2021, a total of 6 145 216 South Africans had been fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Health. Of these, 2 884 840 received the Johnson & Johnson shot, while 3 260 376 were given the Pfizer vaccine.

Meanwhile, the country administered 253 160 vaccines on Wednesday, pushing the total to 12 841 537.

In addition, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the country logged 9 544 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 787 203.

The majority of new cases were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal (2 681), followed by the Western Cape (2 049), Eastern Cape (1 392) and Free State (964).

"This increase represents a 15.6% positivity rate," said the institute, adding that the latest figure is higher than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days.

Meanwhile, a further 235 COVID-19 related fatalities have been reported, bringing the death toll to 82 496.

According to the NICD, there has been an increase of 430 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The information is based on the 16 536 206 tests, 61 027 of which were conducted since the last reporting cycle.

As of 1 September 2021, there have been 217 558 771 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, 4 517 240 deaths and 5 272 630 490 administered vaccine doses reported to the World Health Organisation.