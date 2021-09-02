South Africa: Female Sports Stars Receive Ministerial Recognition

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has bestowed Ministerial Special Recognition awards on five South African sportswomen for their excellence in sports.

The awards were handed to the women during the 2021 Momentum Gsport Awards this week.

The Momentum Gsport Awards aim to recognise the achievements and contributions of athletes and women who work in sports in at least 27 categories.

The Ministerial Special Recognition award recipients are:

Olympic silver medallist in surfing, Bianca Buitendag;

South Africa's youngest Olympian and skater, 15-year-old Boipelo Awuah;

Renowned sports administrator, Patience Shikwambana;

South African hockey star and Olympian, Phumelela Mbande; and

Gold and silver Olympic medallist and world record holder in swimming, Tatjana Schoenmaker.

Minister Mthethwa hailed the women's achievements in sport.

"Our women in sport continue to epitomise the meaning of being a true ambassador and true South African. Our female athletes remain true symbols of possibility, glory against all odds and hope for many South Africans.

"Thank you once more for our women stealth and determination which warrants all forms of recognition. All our woman achievers continue to serve as an inspiration to a girl child therefore demonstrating that despite all adverse challenges, success must always remain absolute," he said.

The Minister also paid homage to wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane who walked away with Gsport's Brand SA Para Sport Star of the year and the Sasol Global Woman in Sport awards.

"At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Tatjana Schoenmaker made us all proud as she scooped gold and silver medals whilst setting a world record. Bianca Buitendag also added to our country glory by winning a silver medal. Another star who went on to fly the South African flag high on the global platform was our very own, Kgothatso Montjane who remains the first black South African woman to reach the Wimbledon tennis finals," he said.

Mthethwa expressed confidence that Team South Africa would bring more medals to South Africa following their participation at the Tokyo Paralympics.