South Africa: Boks Won't Be Seduced Into Prioritising Entertainment Over Winning Ugly - No Matter What the Kiwis Say

analysis

The Springboks' preparations for the remainder of the Rugby Championship hit a blip but they are in full swing now as four clashes against the All Blacks and Wallabies loom.

If the Springboks had any illusions about the size of the task they face 0ver the next six weeks in Queensland, where the remainder of the Rugby Championship will play out, they were quickly reminded about it.

In their first media engagement since arriving in Brisbane last Friday, Bok coach Jacques Nienaber was asked his thoughts about former All Black coach Steven Hansen's withering assessment of the Boks' style.

In comments on a New Zealand radio station last week, Hansen criticised the style of the recent series between the Boks and the British & Irish Lions.

"It's not a game that anybody wants to watch. Yes, we want a good physical contest, that's what the game is all about - physicality, speed, using the ball and skill," Hansen told Newstalk ZB. "Could you say we saw that in that series? Of course we didn't. And it turned a lot of people off.

"They just beat each other up. Let's slow the ball down, let's get off our feet, do whatever...