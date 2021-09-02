Liberia: Plp Cassell Trade Blames

*Damns recycled politicians

By Lincoln G. Peters

The leader of the newly established People's Liberation Party (PLP) Dr. Daniel E. Cassell, blames those he refers to as "recycled politicians", for the failure of the State.

He also notes the failure of Liberia is due to the inability of recycled politicians to prioritize the plight of ordinary Liberians above personal interest.

He says it's time voters give recycled politicians no room in the body politics of Liberia, noting for too long they have enriched themselves overnight at the detriment of ordinary citizens.

"The PLP is here to give Liberians the hope and better life they deserve. For too long our people have suffered in their own country only because they continue to elect politicians who are not having any plan for this country and its people", he laments.

Speaking Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the PLP headquarters in Congo Town after scorers of young people joined the party, Dr. Cassel described himself as Liberia's political eagle, determined to bring redemption to the people.

The U.S.-based Liberian, who is making his debut in Liberian politics says he is ready and optimistic with the great help of his team and partisans to defeat everyone that comes his way in 2023.

Presenting the new members to the party earlier, Acting Chairman Taple Doe Reeves, expresses excitement to have so many young people coming onboard, noting they made no mistake.

He lauds the youths mostly from the ghetto, for taken bold step, adding that it's time for true liberation instead of talkative politicians.

In response, the new political converts expressed excitement and happiness for the warm reception accorded them, saying they have come to serve the party with integrity, vowing to work assiduously in ensuring a resounding victory come 2023. https://thenewdawnliberia.com/plp-receives-several-new-members/Editing by Jonathan Browne