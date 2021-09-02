Liberia: Labour Welcomes Ratification of ILO Conventions, Amendment Human Trafficking Law

The Ministry of Labour says it welcomes the ratification of two International Labour Organization Conventions and the amendment of certain provisions of the Law to ban Human Trafficking here.

The Senate Tuesday, August 31, 2021, ratified ILO Conventions "C-100" of 1959 on equal pay for equal work and the amendment of the ILO Constitution of 1986.

The two international instruments were first ratified by the House of Representatives and sent to the Senate for concurrence. It is now left to be signed by the President of the Republic of Liberia.

The Senate also passed the amendment to the provision of the Law to ban Human Trafficking in the country and it is expected to be sent to the House of Representatives for concurrence as well.

Speaking minutes after the ratifications of the two International Conventions and the amendment to the Human Trafficking Law of Liberia, Labour Minister Cllr. Charles H. Gibson said it is a breakthrough in enhancing labor administration as well as the fight against human trafficking in Liberia.

Gibson explained that with the ratifications of the two ILO Conventions, Liberia stands to benefit more from its major international partner the ILO, and will lead to the coming into the country of the ILO Decent Work Country Program which will bring about increase employment opportunities for Liberians including Zogoes and physically challenged people and other programs.

He further explained that it was embarrassing that Liberia as a founding member of the International Labour Organization was considered as the only country in Africa that had not ratified these ILO instruments, especially C-100 which speaks to "Equal pay for equal work".

On the issue of the amendment to the Human Trafficking Law of Liberia, Cllr. Gibson who is also the Chairman of the National Human Trafficking Taskforce stated that the amendment which focuses meanly on areas of prosecution, strengthening of the Laws and protection for witnesses will greatly contribute to elimination of human trafficking in Liberia.

He added that this latest development will help to improve Liberia's grading on the United States Government Report on trafficking in Liberia which is one of the serious imperatives that a country must fulfill to qualify for certain financial benefits from the US Government.

Cllr. Gibson used the opportunity to thank members of the Legislature, Lawyers, and Consultants, ILO, IDLO, the US Embassy, the Liberia Labour Congress (LLC), the Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC), local and international partners, and all who participated in the activities leading to this great achievement

For his part, the ILO Program Manager in Liberia, Mr. Salif Haji Massalay who also welcomed the ratifications of the conventions said the latest move by the Government of Liberia means that Liberia as a country can now design programs to benefit vulnerable Liberians and others in the society.

He said that it will also accelerate the implementation of the Pro-poor Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), especially Convention 100 which speaks to gender equality.

He thanked the Labour Minister and the administration of the Ministry of Labour for his leadership role in ensuring that these ILO Conventions which have been major stumbling blocks for the implementation of some ILO programs in Liberia have been ratified.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/ilo-mol-review-liberias-labour-laws/