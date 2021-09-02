Tunisia: Kef-Covid-19 - 5 Deaths, 80 More Infections

2 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Regional Directorate of Health in Kef announced on Thursday that the region has recorded 5 deaths and 80 additional infections by the coronavirus following the publication of the results of 189 tests taken on August 31, 2021.

Thus, the governorate of Kef has experienced, since the beginning of the epidemic, a total of 18,533 cases of contamination including 17,806 cures and 644 deaths.

In addition, 64 COVID-19 patients are still hospitalised in the region's establishments, including 13 people placed in resuscitation services, Abdelbaki Jomni, Head of Health Programmes in Kef, told TAP.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X