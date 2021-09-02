Tunisia: Kef-Covid-19 - 5 Deaths, 80 More Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — The Regional Directorate of Health in Kef announced on Thursday that the region has recorded 5 deaths and 80 additional infections by the coronavirus following the publication of the results of 189 tests taken on August 31, 2021.

Thus, the governorate of Kef has experienced, since the beginning of the epidemic, a total of 18,533 cases of contamination including 17,806 cures and 644 deaths.

In addition, 64 COVID-19 patients are still hospitalised in the region's establishments, including 13 people placed in resuscitation services, Abdelbaki Jomni, Head of Health Programmes in Kef, told TAP.