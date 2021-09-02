South Africa: Cops Confirm Probe Under Way Into Police Boss's 'Covid' Death As Poisoning and Exhumation Suspicions Swirl

analysis

Deputy National Police Commissioner of Crime Detection Sindile Mfazi died in July due to what was said to be Covid-19 complications. Now questions have surfaced in police circles about whether he was poisoned, with cops confirming the cause of his death is under investigation.

On 8 July 2021 news started spreading that one of South Africa's highest-ranking police officers, Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi, whose name recently cropped up in a battle for control of the country's Crime Intelligence division, had died.

The next day, National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole announced the 59-year-old's death, which was apparently Covid-related.

"The SAPS has lost one of its reliable, dedicated and greatly respected leaders in the organisation. Lieutenant-General Mfazi led by example and served this country with distinction until his death," Sitole said.

"On behalf of the SAPS family, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues."

A police press release said Mfazi had died "due to Covid-19-related complications".

However, this week claims emerged in police circles that Mfazi's body had been exhumed about a week after he died due to suspicions that he was poisoned.

Daily Maverick asked several police spokespeople about these claims on Tuesday and Wednesday, including whether his...