Angolan Athlete At 200 Meters Semi-Finals

2 September 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan athlete, Juliana Moko, this Thursday qualified for the semi-finals of the 200 meters for visually impaired athletes, class T11, of the Paralympic Games taking place in Tokyo (Japan).

In track three of the second series, Moko clocked 27.27 seconds being among the eight best athletes in the specialty in the world, who on Friday are looking for a pass to the final, at the Olympic Stadium.

The sprinter from the province of Benguela thus surpasses her previous mark of 29.12, established at the international meeting held in 2019, in Tunisia.

It is currently ranked 34th in the World Ranking.

It should be remembered that Angola has already disputed in the semi-finals of the 100 meters and 400m, in these games that take place without public, due to the Covid - 19 pandemic.

Angola also participated with long-distance runner Manuel Jaime, who was in the 1500 eliminatory race.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X