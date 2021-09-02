Angolan Athlete At 200 Meters Semi-Finals

Luanda — The Angolan athlete, Juliana Moko, this Thursday qualified for the semi-finals of the 200 meters for visually impaired athletes, class T11, of the Paralympic Games taking place in Tokyo (Japan).

In track three of the second series, Moko clocked 27.27 seconds being among the eight best athletes in the specialty in the world, who on Friday are looking for a pass to the final, at the Olympic Stadium.

The sprinter from the province of Benguela thus surpasses her previous mark of 29.12, established at the international meeting held in 2019, in Tunisia.

It is currently ranked 34th in the World Ranking.

It should be remembered that Angola has already disputed in the semi-finals of the 100 meters and 400m, in these games that take place without public, due to the Covid - 19 pandemic.

Angola also participated with long-distance runner Manuel Jaime, who was in the 1500 eliminatory race.