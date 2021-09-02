Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Registers 237 New Infections and 148 Recoveries

1 September 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan health authorities announced this Wednesday 237 new infections, 148 recoveries and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to data from the daily bulletin, 124 of the new infections were diagnosed in Luanda, 32 in Namibe, 18 in Benguela, 17 in Huíla, 14 in Bié, 13 in Huambo, 6 in Zaire, 4 in Cabinda and Moxico, 2 in Cunene and Lunda Sul and a single case in Uíge.

With ages ranging from 1 month to 101 years, the list included 125 male and 112 female patients.

As for the deaths, according to the data, 3 were registered in Bié, 2 in Huíla, Moxico and Luanda, and 1 in Benguela.

Among those recovered, 46 live in Huambo Province, 29 in Huíla, 23 in Moxico, 18 in Zaire, 11 in Lunda Sul, 7 in Bié, 4 in Cunene, 3 in Benguela, Luanda and Lunda Norte, and 1 in Cabinda .

In the last 24 hours, the labs processed 3,044 samples.

There are 184 patients hospitalized in the treatment centers, while 163 citizens are in institutional quarantine and 1,164 under epidemiological surveillance.

The country's overall picture shows 47,781 cases, with 1,227 deaths, 43,569 recovered and 2,985 active. Of the current diseased, there are 4 in critical conditions, 31 severe, 102 moderate, 47 mild and 2,801 asymptomatic.

