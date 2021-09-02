Uganda: Victoria University Vice Chancellor Arrested, Faces Espionage Charges

2 September 2021
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — The UPDF spokesperson Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso has confirmed that the Vice Chancellor Victoria University Dr Lawrence Muganga has been arrested by joint Security Forces in connection with espionage and illegal stay in the country.

"Investigations into the matter have commenced," she said minutes after social media videos showed armed men in a 'drone', picking up Muganga at the university's premises.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

VIDEO: A phone recording of the incident this afternoon at Victoria University as the Vice Chancellor Dr Lawrence Muganga (dress in a white shirt) was being taken away into a drone by plain-clothed men, heavily armed. The private security guards watched on helplessly. @nbstv pic.twitter.com/Nd9pqADa2y

-- Canary Mugume (@CanaryMugume) September 2, 2021

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Independent (Kampala)

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X