Zimbabwe: Magacha Collaborates With Madam Boss On New Track

2 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Gospel musician Sabastian Magacha has dropped a single titled "Mamero" featuring comedienne Madam Boss.

The song was released today on YouTube and within an hour had surpassed 4 000 views with some fans appreciating the versatility of the two artistes.

The song was produced by award winning Macdonald Chidavaenzi.

The colourful video can qualify to be a party song rather than a gospel track. In an interview with Magacha said the song is talking about fake friends.

"We have come to realise that the community is stuck with people whom we regard as friends yet they are fake. They give a fake impression to get what they want from you. So the song is a warning to them and at the same time a dance along," he said.

He said he engaged Madam Boss because he wanted to bring the comedy flavour.

"Being an artiste, I go out of my box and we clicked with Madam Boss and because she is huge on social media, I was taking advantage of that to bring people together," said the Ridza Bosvo hit-maker.

