Nigeria: Over 5, 890 Boko Haram Terrorists Have Surrendered - Defence HQ

The Defence Headquarters disclosed on Thursday that more than 5,890 Bọkọ Haram/ISWAP terrorists comprising foot soldiers and their commanders have so far surrendered with their families to troops in the North East Zone.

This is just as it said "a total of 565 BHT's comprising 3 Commanders, 4 Amirs, 5 Nakibs and 5 cattle rustling specialists, out of the surrendered BHTs and their family members were handed over to the Borno State Government in Maiduguri for further management after thorough profiling.

Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig Gen Bernard Onyeuko who made the disclosure while speaking on Military Operations against security threats across the country said, "No fewer than 48 of Bọkọ Hsram terrorists, 20 arrested including fighters and commanders were neutralized and their logistic base and facilities including 3 gun trucks were destroyed in the process.

He continued, "A cumulative total of 52 assorted arms and 1,977 rounds of 7.62mm assorted calibre ammunition including AK-47 and FN rifles with magazines, hand grenades, commando mortar guns, locally fabricated rifles, Dushka anti-aircraft guns, Dane guns and Nigerian Police rifles among other items were recovered from surrendered terrorists and operations within the period.

"Also, a total of 7 terrorists collaborators/informants and logistics suppliers were arrested and handed over to appropriate prosecuting agencies for necessary actions.

In the war against banditry, Onyeuko said, "Troop's of Operation Hadarin Daji sustained their operations against the bandits', kidnappers and other criminal elements in the North West Geo-political zone.

"Cumulatively, a total of 15 armed bandits and 2 armed robbers were neutralized, 13 bandits informants arrested, 15 motorcycles were recovered, 2 AK 47 rifles recovered, 33 kidnap victims rescued, 66 criminal elements arrested and some vandalized railway sleepers/tracks were recovered within the period in focus.

"The operations that led to the significant results were carried out at Gidan Zuma village under Kwatarkwashi District and Bakinwa in Gusau LGA; Matuzgi and Gora Namaye village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State; and along Gurbi - Shimfida Road in Jibia LGA of Katsina State.

"Other locations where significant results were recorded include; Magam village in Tangaza LGA of Sokoto State, Faskari Town and Batsari/Ruma general area in Batsari LGA and Jibia Town in Jibia LGA of Katsina State.

'In the North Central Zone, troop's of Operation Safe Haven arrested 20 persons involved in the attack and killing of 26 travellers at Rukuba Town in Jos North LGA of Plateau State.

"The arrested persons have been handed over to appropriate prosecuting agency for further necessary action.

"In a related development, on 27 August 21, troops conducted raid operation at Rikkos, Jos North LGA of Plateau State, also in the course of operation, troops arrested 4 suspected Sara Suka members. The suspects were profiled and subsequently handed over to the relevant security agency for prosecution.

" In the same vein, on same 27 August 21, own troops arrested 3 criminal namely Messrs Mujahid Isah, Kamal Isah and Abdulrahman Jibrin in connection with attack on Mr Aliyu Mukhtar at Dilimi Jos North LGA of Plateau State.

'"The suspects are undergoing interrogation and would be handed to the relevant security agency for further action.

"On 28 Aug 21, troops in conjunction with Nigerian Police and some vigilante group responded to a distress call on attempted kidnap of one Mr Ayuba Pam at Rantiya Gas Plant, Jos South LGA.

"Troops engaged the gunmen and neutralized one kidnapper while others escaped with gunshot wounds. One AK 47 rifle was recovered during the encounter. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing gunmen.

"Similarly, on 29 August 21, own troops on stop and search intercepted one Mr Francis Achi on motorcycle with 3 unfinished locally fabricated revolver rifles concealed in a sack along Ganawuri-Manchok road in Riyom LGA of Plateau State. The suspect is currently undergoing interrogation.

For the Nger Delta, Onyeuko said that, "Troops of Operation Delta Safe conducted anti-illegal oil operations at Opuoma and Mmahu communities in Ohaji-Egbema LGA of Imo State; Sand Community in AkwaIbom State; Madangho Creek in Warri South West LGA, Ndoro and Beneside Communities in Burutu LGAas well as Yokri-Egbe Seashore, all in Delta State.

"Other operations were executed at Ibaa in Emohua LGA, Iyala, Buguma and Cawthorne Channel Creeks as well as Samkiri, Orutoru and Dema Abbey Communities, all in Rivers State.and Delta State.

"During the operations, troops discovered and deactivated a total of 33 illegal refining sites with 46 illegal refining units, 94 boiler ovens and 9 reservoirs.

"Also, a cumulative total of 139 metal storage tanks and 63 dugout pits, all laden with 440.2 barrels and 1,637,500litres of illegally refined AGO as well as 62.2 barrels and 572,000litres of stolen crude oil and shelter stations were discovered and treated accordingly.

"Other illegally refined products intercepted and immobilized were a wooden boat used for transportation of illegal oil products; 321 polythene bags, 16 drums and 15 jerry cans laden with illegally refined petroleum products.

"Furthermore, troops disconnected all illegal pipes connecting to Shell Petroleum Development Company pipelines around Okporowo Right of Way in Ahoada East LGA and Edeoha Community in Ahoada LGA of Rivers State.

"In same vein, troops discovered and immobilized a Cotonou boat laden with 2,000 litres of stolen crude oil. In addition, troops carried out a cordon and search operation around Bonny LGA Recruitment and Empowerment Centre in search of the mastermind of kidnap incidents at Abalamabie Community in Bonny LGA, Rivers State.

"During the operation, troops arrested a notorious kidnapper identified as Mr Promise aka Bummi, who had been on security forces watch list.

"Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke on13 August 2021, responded to distress calls of armed herdsmen activities at Udei and Ughedu towns in Benue State.

"During which troops repelled armed bandits' attacks on villages, destroyed 3 criminal camps and recovered 23 rustled cows and 3 motorcycles.

"On 14 August 2021 troops on fighting patrol intercepted and arrested 9 cultists who had been terrorizing Utonkon community in Ado LGA of Benue State.

"On 15 August, troops acting on credible intelligence ambushed and arrest some railroad vandals at Tse-Guma village and recovered some railroad tracks and sleepers, while the criminals were handed over to appropriate prosecuting agency for further action.

"Additionally, on 16 August, own troops carried out raid and clearance operations on criminals' hideouts at Terr village in Sankera Uyum Council Ward and Ukpam Community in Guma LGA of Benue State and arrested 2 notorious armed robbers named, Mr Aondosoo Aba and Mr Emmanuel Gobo, respectively.

"Meanwhile in the non-kinetic operations, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke carried out repairs on a collapsed bridge that connects Lau Town and Jalingo Road in Taraba State, to enable locals have free passage.

Additionally, troops on 14 and 16 August simultaneously held different security meetings with youths/community leaders as well as other critical stakeholders at Takum Town, Lau Town in Taraba State.

Other locations include the Palace of Sarkin Kadarko in Keana LGA of Nasarawa State and Igumale Town in Ado LGA of Benue State. Issues discussed were incessant clashes between farmers and herders, kidnapping acts, destruction of farmlands by herders' cattle other lingering security challenges in the general areas.

"Troops have continued to maintain presence with aggressive ground and air patrols to forestall criminal activities and boost confidence of locals to carry out their daily activities."