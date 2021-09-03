Kenya: Nation Classic Third Leg Set for Nakuru

Action in this year's Nation Classic, Kenya's long-running golf series, moves to Nakuru County in the Central Rift region this weekend, for the third leg of the Nation Media Group sponsored event at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course.

Coming a month after the second leg at the century old Mombasa Golf Club, this weekend's tournament has attracted over 200 players including guests drawn from various clubs in the country as well as Nation Media Group staff led by group chairman Dr Wilfred Kiboro.

Like the Mombasa event, this weekend, the Nation is being partnered by a number of co-sponsors led by the Nakuru County Government courtesy of Governor Lee Kinyanjui, a big supporter of Nation Media Group.

Other sponsors who have made great contribution to guarantee a success of the tournament, are Hyssops Properties, Giant Group of Nairobi Twiga, Mahiga Homes, ICEA Lion, Premier Foods Industry, Mabati Bora Factory and Shree Vanik Vaishanav Mahajan.

As usual, the Nation Media Group will besides the golf tournament, support Nakuru Workers Primary School with text books. This event set for Friday from 10am, is part of NMG's CSR activities where so many schools and needy childrens homes have over the past two decades benefited from this programme.

Because of the large field, teeing off for those drawn in the morning starts at 6am with club captain Stephen Kihumba leading the way.

Back in Nairobi, leading lady amateur golfers are at Vet Lab Sports Club from Friday, for this year's Kenya Amateur Open Ladies Match Play Championship. This is one of the two majors in the ladies calendar in the country. Unfortunately, this year's tournament has attracted only Kenyan golfers and the field is probably the smallest to have ever participated in the event.

Only 26 ladies were drawn to battle it out in this Golfer of The Year tournament. As a result, two of the leading players Naomi Wafula and Channelle Wangari have been given a bye to the semi-finals on Sunday.

However to battle it out Saturday will be Mercy Nyanchama and Ashley Awuor from 8.24am, while Rachel Chebukati will take on Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) chairman Sarah Hoare, and Agnes Nyakio is drawn against Nancy Wangai.

The "B" division matches will however start Friday with the round of 16, from 8am with the winners to advance to the quarter-finals in the afternoon, and the semis on Saturday.

At Nanyuki Sports Club, a field of 151 was drawn for the Laikipia County Governor (Ndiritu Muriithi) cup this weekend. This particular event being hosted by the Governor, is a charity event in support of building Il Motiok Secondary School in Mukogodo West Ward, Laikipia North.

The charity golf tournament has besides home golfers and others from Nyeri and Nyahururu clubs as well as others from elsewhere in the country, is an important event as proceeds from it, will uplift the lives of potential students of the school.

"It is prudent for us as a community to come together and support noble initiatives in our society. The charity golf is as a such a small gesture of a collective effort to advance this noble initiative. I thank the local host committee at Nanyuki Sports Club that has been in the lead of organizing this tournament," said Muriithi.

Meanwhile, Thika Greens Golf Resort will host the Embu County golf day which has attracted a fair entry of 100 golfers.

Away in Kericho, action resumes after some times with golf having been suspended in that region a couple of months ago because of third wave of Covid-19, and this weekend, will be the day of Safaricom golf tournament where a field of 100 players was drawn.