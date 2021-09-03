Kenya/Uganda: Odada Debuts as Harambee Stars Take on Uganda

2 September 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee has named his first 11 for the opening Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifier against Uganda at Nyayo National Stadium on Thursday.

Serbia-based midfielder Richard Odada will make his debut in central midfield alongside Kenneth Muguna and Lawrence Juma. Odada is expected to fill the big shoes of skipper Victor Wanyama who was not called up for this assignment.

Michael Olunga will lead the attack with Bandari midfielder Abdallah Hassan and Masud Juma providing support from the flanks.

Ian Otieno starts in goal and he will have Joseph Okumu, Eugene Asike, Erick Ouma and Daniel Sakari for cover as Mulee opts for a back four.

Squad

Ian Otieno (GK), Daniel Sakari, Erick Ouma, Eugene Asike, Joseph Okumu, Richard Odada, Kenneth Muguna, Lawrence Juma, Abdallah Hassan, Masud Juma, Michael Olunga (C)

Subs

James Saruni (GK), Joseph Okoth (GK), Erci Johanna, Duke Abuya, Patila Omoto, Harun Shakava, Boniface Muchiri, Jackson Macharia, Frank Odhiambo, Henry Meja, Mohammed Siraj, Bolton Omwenga

