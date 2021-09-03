Kenya: Tarus Names Final Squad for African Tourney

Experienced Kenya Prisons attacker Michael Chemos was the surprise exclusion from the 14-member national men's volleyball team ahead of next week's African Nations Championship in Kigali, Rwanda.

Chemos, who can play as an opposite and outside hitter, was outstanding as Kenya Prisons finished second behind rivals General Service Unit (GSU) during the recently concluded Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs in Mombasa.

Chemos was dropped alongside Kenya Defence Forces duo of Bernard Wechuli and Aggrey Kibungei as well Prisons teammate Meshack Wambua after Thursday's morning session at Nyayo National Stadium Indoor Arena.

The team, which is under the stewardship of GSU men's coach Gideon Tarus, will depart for host nation on Sunday ahead of the event slated for September 5 to 15.

Team manager Kenneth Tonui said that selection was purely based on statistics from the three-day training.

"Fortunately, all the players were fresh from the play-offs and really there was nothing more that could have been done if not for gelling. However, individual stastics came into play in the selection of the 14 players from the provisional squad of 18," said Tonui who is also the KVF treasurer. "I have been a team manager before and compared to previous teams, this squad has what it takes to perform well."

Kenya last participated in the biennial tourney in 2017 where they finished ninth in the event that had attracted 14 nations in Cairo Egypt.

Seventeen teams have confirmed participation notably neighbours Uganda and Tanzania, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Burundi, Egypt, Tunisia, Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Others are Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea, Morocco, South Sudan, Kenya and hosts Rwanda.

At the conclusion of the 10-day event, the top two teams will qualify for the next year's World Championships.

Squad

Simon Kipkorir, Cornelius Kiplagat, Naftali Chumba, Brian Melly, Noah Bett, Nelson Bitok, Rodgers Kipkirui, Dennis Ochieng, Peter Kamara, Elphas Makuto, Enock Mogeni, Dennis Omollo, Daniel Kiptoo and Sam Juma.

Officials

Head of delegation - Charles Nyaberi

Team manager - Kenneth Tonui

Head coach - Gideon Tarus

First assistant coach - David Lung'aho

Second assist coach - Sammy Mulinge

Trainer - Elisha Aliwa