Kenya/Uganda: Harambee Stars Drop Points in Dour Uganda Draw

Kenya's Harambee Stars Thursday were held to a barren draw by Uganda in their opening Group "E" qualifying match at Nyayo National Stadium.

The result leaves Kenya second in the group with a point, two behind leaders Mali who beat Rwanda 1-0 in their Wednesday opener. Uganda are third on one point while Rwanda are bottom without a point.

Kenya have now failed to beat Uganda in their last six encounters with the last win in competitive action coming in Cecafa tournament in 2015 held in Ethiopia. Then, Michael Olunga and Jacob Keli scored a goal each in the group stage match but Uganda eventually won the tournament.

After the draw against a tough Ugandan side, the 23-member squad under experienced tactician Jacob "Ghost" Mulee jet out of the country on Thursday night for Kigali where they play Rwanda on Sunday.

Despite dominating the entire encounter, Stars failed to convert the few chances that came their way. Both sides had a slow start but the first chance fell to Kenya's Abdallah Hassan who failed to keep his header down after Lawrence Juma picked him out with a cross.

In the 10th minute, Uganda suffered a setback after defender Lwaliwa Halidi went down injured forcing Serbian coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic to an early substitution as his place was taken up by Enock Walusimbi.

Uganda gradually grew into the game and got their first attempt on goal in the 26th minute through Murshid Juuko's freekick after Eugene Asike had fouled Joseph Ochaya.

Mulee made Stars' first substitution in the 30th minute, withdrawing Lawrence Juma for Sweden-based Eric Johanna to add more supply to his attack of Michael Olunga and Masoud Juma.

Two minutes later, Uganda wasted another chance after Ochaya bent his freekick wide following a Joseph Okumu foul on Milton Karisa.

Khalid Aucho received the first booking of the game after a reckless tackle on Daniel Sakari in the 40th minute.

Hassan then squandered a glorious chance to give Stars the lead in the 42nd minute, shooting wide when squaring the ball for an onrushing Olunga looked the better option.

Stars continued their dorminance after the breather but a solid defence kept Uganda in the game.

In the 55th minute, Masoud raced on the left wing past a Ugandan defender and found Olunga with a clever pass but the latter's shot was blocked for a fruitless corner.

Uganda made a double substitution in the 67th minute as Kizza Mustafa and Ibrahim Orit came in for Ochaya and Moses Waiswa.

Mulee also introduced winger Boniface Muchiri and Duke Abuya for Muguna and Hassan respectively in the 73rd minute.

Despite an average performance, Uganda held on for a point away from home as Stars' long wait for a win against their eternal rivals persisted.