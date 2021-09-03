Kenya: Vihiga Bullets, Police Face Crucial NSL Season Enders

The remaining automatic promotion slot to next season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) will be determined this weekend as National Super League (NSL) concludes.

With all matches scheduled to kick off on Sunday 2pm, the slot could go to Vihiga Bullets or Kenya Police who are level on 61 points but the former have a superior goal difference.

Vihiga Bullets face Kibera Black Stars at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega while Police travel to Migori Youth for their last matches of the season.

The other promotion slot will be decided via a two-leg play-off between third-placed team in NSL against Vihiga United who finished 16th in the topflight league.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Vihiga Bullets coach Edward Manoa said his players are aware of their major assignment.

"The team's management led by patron Moses Akaranga has motivated the players to keep them focused more than ever before. We expect a stiff challenge from Black Stars, but we hope to continue our impressive record," said Manoa who led his charges to a convincing 4-1 win over Mt Kenya United on Wednesday.

Police coach John Bobby Ogolla said: "We've a very tricky fixture, but we shall be looking for a win and wait for the result from another crucial match between Vihiga Bullets and Black Stars to know our fate."

Fourth-placed Kisumu All Stars, who have 58 points, have an outside chance of qualifiying for the play-offs if they beat visiting Mully Children's Family (MCF) and both Vihiga Bullets and Police falter.

Leaders FC Talanta, on 69 points, are totally out of reach and have already qualified for the top tier league. They wind up their season in Awendo against SoNy Sugar.

Fortune Sacco, on 57 points, are out of contention for promotion after losing 2-0 to Kisumu All Stars in Kisumu on Wednesday. They host Nairobi Stima at Kianyaga Stadium.

There will be no relegation drama since Kisumu Hot Stars, Soy United and Nairobi Stima have already dropped to National Division One league.

Fixtures

Sunday

Modern Coast Rangers v Soy United (Serani Sports Ground)

APS Bomet v Silibwet (Silibwet Stadium)

Kisumu All Stars v MCF (Moi Stadium Kisumu)

Coast Stima v Shabana (Mbaraki Sports Club)

FC Talanta v SoNy Sugar (GEMS Cambridge)

Migori Youth v Kenya Police (Migori Stadium)

Vihiga Bullets v Kibera Black Stars (Bukhungu Stadium)

Mwatate United v Murang'a Seal (Wundanyi Stadium)

Fortune Sacco v Nairobi Stima (Kianyaga Stadium)