Nigeria: Sports Minister, Amokachi Welcome Heroic Paralympians From Tokyo

3 September 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The first batch of Team Nigeria's athletes to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan were given heroic welcome at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos yesterday.

Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, and Daniel Amokachi, the Special Assistant on Sports to President Muhammadu Buhari, led the rousing welcome for the first batch of paralympians to touch down in Lagos.

The athletes, mainly para-powerlifters, arrived in Lagos aboard an Ethiopian Airline flight to the warm welcome of all.

At the short reception held at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Sunday Dare and Daniel Amokachi praised the athletes for giving their best and doing the nation proud.

The Sports Minister would also commend them for competing fairly and holding their own against some of the best Paralympians in the world.

Dare said: "You have done us proud. The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is happy with you. Nigerians are happy with you and all we can say now to all of you is 'thank you'.

"It is not just about the colour of medals around your necks. Whether you have a medal round your necks or not. You have demonstrated that you have great abilities inspite of your challenges.

"You should also be happy and proud of yourselves. You broke records, set some new world records, received standing ovations many times and held your own against the best and kept your heads up," Dare concluded.

