Nigeria: Lagos to Sanction 7-Up Bottling Over Traffic, Environmental Infractions

3 September 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, yesterday, issued an abatement warning to 7-Up Bottling Company Limited, located on Mobolaji Johnson Avenue, Oregun, over its incessant creation of traffic bottlenecks and environmental nuisance with indiscriminate blocking of the road by its trucks.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, while giving the directive, stated that the trucks of the company created environmental and traffic nuisance for over an hour in recent times, inhibiting the free flow of traffic across all the sections.

Bello said: "Even at night, officials of the company do remove the median provided by the State to regulate traffic movement thus causing accidents to unsuspecting members of the public.

"The directive has been given to the State Task Force on Special Offences and the Lagos Traffic Management Authority to henceforth tow away any of the trucks that blocks the road in a quest to enter the 7-Up plant.

"Same will apply to staffer and personnel seen around the littered drains in front of the premises which have become a major source of concern to the Environment Ministry."

