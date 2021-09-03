Tanzania: Ikimba Watersupply Project to Start Soon

IMPLEMENTATION of the long-awaited Ikimba Water Supply project is expected to start soon, as the Rural and Urban Water Supply Authority (Ruwasa), was finalising plans to hire a consultant to conduct feasibility study, it has been disclosed.

Kagera Regional Ruwasa Manager, Engineer Warioba Sanya, explained that the water project would cover six wards, comprising about 200,000 residents, namely Ikimba, Kyaitoke, Ruhunga, Mugajwale, Katoro and Kaibanja.

"We are optimistic that by October, this year, a consultant will have been hired, while implementation of the project will start next year. Water blues facing the residents in the six wards will soon become history," he said.

According to the 2012 Population and Housing Census Bukoba District Council comprised 29 wards but most of the people still face a critical shortage of safe and clean water.

Water Minister Jumaa Aweso recently made a tour in Kagera region, where he expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of some of the engineers and contractors on completion of water projects, saying their snail pace would not be tolerated.

He tasked them to pull up their socks by charting strategies for increasing water availability especially in rural areas.

He was speaking during a meeting that brought together engineers and other workers under his ministry held at the Kagera Regional Commissioner's office in Bukoba Municipal Council.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan is not satisfied with the performance of the Ministry of Water. We must change this negative attitude because we have the ability and capability of doing better. Those who cannot match with the government pace should count themselves out," he said.

Mr Aweso explained that he was disappointed by several disgusting projects, which cost millions of taxpayers' money.

Equally, he appealed for team work between the Rural and Urban Water Supply Authority (Ruwasa), Lake Victoria Water Basin and Bukoba Urban Water Sanitation Authority (Buwasa).

However, he warned the workers to avoid setting water bills randomly to customers, adding that he recently opposed EWURA's plan of increasing water tariffs until further notice when an evaluation team completes its task.

Mr Aweso further revealed that the government allocated over 117bn/- to 17 regions facing critical water shortages including Kagera Region which was allocated about 9.7bn/-. "Government is committed to ensure that most Tanzanians get better service through improving of essential sectors including health, water and education," he said.

Kagera Regional Ruwasa Manager, Eng Warioba Sanya informed him that a total of 38 water projects were being implemented, while 19 projects had so been completed with a saving of 902m/-.