Tanzania: Govt Commends USAID for Support

KAGERA Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Prof Faustin Kamuzora, has hailed the USAID for supporting government efforts to improve people's livelihoods through various sectors including health, education, social services and children's welfare.

Equally, he appealed to people who benefitted with support from USAID projects, to share their success stories with others, especially the households living in vulnerable condition.

He made the appeal on Wednesday, as guest of honour at the roll-out of the five-year, USAID Kizazi Kipya project, that was being implemented in four Councils, namely Missenyi, Karagwe, Bukoba DC and Muleba.

"On behalf of the government, I highly appreciate the support that the USAID Kizazi Kipya project has extended to improve people's livelihoods, especially children living under vulnerable condition. Many lives have been saved through the support," he said.

Prof Kamuzora also invited investors both local and foreign, to take advantage of the region's conducive climate and geographical location to build industries and five star hotels.

"Kagera Region is strategically located, bordering four countries: Kenya, Uganda, Burundi and Rwanda, which makes it potential for cross-border trade.

Currently, the region has the minimum pre-requisites for establishing industries and successful business based on its geographical location and established infrastructural facilities that are important for enabling industrial development," he said.

USAID Kizazi Kipya Zonal Cluster Manager, Romuald Mwesiga, informed him that during the five-year of implementation, about 49,237 children and their guardians living under vulnerable condition were reached and supported.

Also, about 3,802 households with 20,412 children were enrolled under the Community Health Fund (CHF), while 1,131 youths got training in vocational skills and were issued with working mechanical tools and sewing machines.

He explained that the USAID Kizazi Kipya project has been working in partnership with local NGOs in Kagera Region namely SAWAKA (Karagwe), Humuliza (Muleba), MAPEC (Missenyi) and TADEPA (Bukoba DC).

One of the beneficiaries, Martha Justinian (17), from Nsheshe village, in Bukoba DC's Rukoma Ward, commended USAID Kizazi Kipya project for the support.

"I lost my father since 1996 and been living with my mother under vulnerable condition. I thank USAID Kizazi Kipya project for supporting me to get vocational skills at VETA Mwanza, and a sewing machine which enables me to raise income to support my two young sisters and brother," she said.