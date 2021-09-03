Tanzania: Canada Promises to Support Health, Education Sectors

THE Canadian government has promised to help Tanzania in improving the health, education and environment sectors.

This is due to the efficiency in financial management in projects implemented in the country.

This was revealed in Dodoma on Wednesday, by the Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba during his meeting with the Canadian Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Pamela O'Donnell, which called attention to the partnership between the two countries.

"The sectors that the government of Canada has promised to help are very important in the development of our country because they are also the prioritised sectors in the sixth-phase government," said Dr Nchemba.

Dr Nchemba further stated that Tanzania and Canada would initiate new discussions on how to keep up with the development programmes that have been funded by the Canadian government after the completion of the previous programme in June, 2021.

"Canada has been supporting different development projects worth 2.39 billion US dollars in Tanzania since independence, including those in the mining, education, health and good governance sectors," explained Dr Nchemba.

He thanked the Canadian Ambassador for recognising the efforts of the sixth-phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan in strengthening international relations.

For her part the Ambassador of Canada to Tanzania, Ms Pamela O'Donnell, said that there have been significant achievements in various projects implemented in Tanzania in collaboration with the government of Canada, especially in the Health and Education Fund. She said the funds provided have been fully utilised in the intended issues.

"As a result of the government's efforts in implementing the projects, we can see that there are opportunities to pursue partnerships on various issues including education, health and women's empowerment," added the ambassador.