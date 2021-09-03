Nigeria: Surulere Traffic Advisory for Nigeria, Liberia Int'l Match Today

3 September 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has urged motorists to ply alternative routes around the Surulere area of the state due to an international match between Nigeria and Liberia at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere today Friday, September 3, 2021.

According to a statement by the state Ministry of Transportation, as a result, there would be a temporary closure of roads in the following areas:

Service lane from barracks by the tip of stadium bridge

Alaka service lane to connect the stadium

Movement from the kilo, Masha through Shitta bridge to the stadium will also be closed.

"The closure will commence from 12 noon. Motorists should seek alternate routes for their movement within surulere during this period till the match will be concluded," the ministry stated.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X