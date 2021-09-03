Zimbabwe: Mamombe to Know Fate of Breaching Bail Conditions Monday

MDC Alliance legislator Joanna Mamombe, facing several criminal charges, will know her fate Monday in a case the state is seeking to revoke her bail after she failed to report to the police last Friday.

She was ordered by the High Court to report once every Friday to Harare Central Police Station in a case she is accused of staging a demonstration in Harare against Covid -19 regulations.

The demonstration was staged in May last year.

Prosecutor Michael Reza insists she deliberately failed to report to the police as part of her bail conditions.

Thursday, Reza begged the court to send Mamombe to remand prison arguing she knew the consequences of failing to adhere to her bail conditions.

"There is obviously a reason why certain conditions are imposed. This particular condition stipulated a certain date and time," he said.

Reza added Mamombe has not indicated that she reported within the noted time frame.

However, her lawyer Alec Muchadehama submitted Mamombe has always respected the High Court order.

"She has been reporting thrice a week since 2020 and has never defaulted," he said.

Muchadehama added: "Further in case number B226/21 CRB 919/21, she was granted bail on 9 February 2021 and was ordered to report once a fortnight and has been reporting consistently in light of that record.

"In case number B511/21 CRB 1304/21 she was ordered to report every Friday to CID Law and Order and has been reporting consistently."

Mamombe is supposed to report to the police every Friday but failed last week as she had travelled to her rural home.

She presented herself to the police the following day but the state insists she broke her reporting conditions.