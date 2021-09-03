Zimbabwe: PSL Braces for Chibuku Super Cup Resumption

ZIMBABWE'S Premier Soccer League is aiming to resume the season-opening Chibuku Super Cup at the end of the month after the government recently cleared the return of all sports activities in the country.

The Chibuku Super Cup was suspended in June after a surge in coronavirus cases led to another ban on all sporting activities in the country, including the Chibuku Super Cup competition.

The governing body for the country's top-flight football league, the PSL revealed on Thursday evening that the cup competition, which was close to reaching its halfway stage in the group stages, is now set to return at the end of this month.

In preparation for the resumption, the PSL said clubs would start training from Monday but under strict coronavirus protocols set by the government through the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).

"Following the announcement on the resumption of sports by the government, the PSL has advised clubs to adhere to COVID- 19 protocols relating to testing and vaccination in preparation for the resumption of football," PSL said.

"Training will start from Monday 6 September. The Chibuku Super Cup competition is expected to resume at the end of September 2021."

The league also encouraged its various stakeholders to be vaccinated.

"We encourage our stakeholders to get vaccinated and continuously follow the protocols and directives relating to the prevention and containment of Covid-19. Fixtures will be released in due course."