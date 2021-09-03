South Africa: Plot to Murder Lawyer William Booth Linked to His Representation of Victim of Extortion Client

analysis

The man accused of orchestrating the murder attempt is alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack.

A failed attempt on the life of criminal lawyer William Booth was allegedly carried out because he represented an individual being extorted by alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack.

The prosecution claims Modack's co-accused, Jacques Cronje, carried out the threats and intimidation on Modack's behalf.

This, with Modack's alleged involvement in a plot to kill Booth in April 2020, became apparent in an affidavit by the investigating officer, Colonel Eddie Clark, that was read into the record on Thursday in the Blue Downs Regional Court.

The State alleges that Modack and Cronje were guilty of intimidation, kidnapping, extortion and money laundering.

The indictment states that Modack and Cronje unlawfully induced, threatened, subjected to pressure or inspired fear in the mind of Sameer Valie by kidnapping, threatening him and "by means of the said threat thereby obtained an advantage not due to them".

The men, it is alleged, wanted Valie to make an immediate electronic fund transfer (EFT) for R90,000 into a business account in the name of Ricardo Morgan and to sign an acknowledgement of a debt of R600,000 owed to Shanil Maharaj.

"Cronje talked with Modack...