Liberia: Pres. Weah Reinstates LWSC Boss, Appoints Board Chair

2 September 2021
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, Dr. George Manneh Weah has reinstated Duannah Kamara as Managing Director of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) with immediate effect.

Mr. Kamara and his deputy were suspended on June 10, 2021, by the Liberian Chief Executive following reports of disturbances and allegation of corruption at the entity.

Dr. Weah lifted Mr. Kamara's suspension and reinstated him on Thursday, September 2, 2021 after the General Auditing Commission (GAC) cleared the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation boss of any wrongdoing following a month-long investigation.

In a related development, President Weah has appointed Bishop George Harris as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation.

